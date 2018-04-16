ZZ Top coming to the Valley this summer

SUNBURY – A Sunbury winery has landed a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band to play this summer. Tom Webb, owner of Spyglass Ridge Winery, announced on 94KX WQKX Monday ZZ Top will headline the winery’s summer concert series. ZZ Top will play August 24.

Webb says it’s been a long time coming and says bands are starting to become attracted to playing at his venue, “We’re a little fish, but we’re getting to be a medium fish. What’s great is the bands are starting to come to us. The bands love to play at our place, they love the crowds, they love the fact that we allow the audiences to interact and get to the stage.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. Webb says you better be ready because he wants tickets to sell out fast, “Our record was for Heart. Heart sold out the quickest, 19 hours. REO (Speedwagon) was 22, Styx was 23. All the bands we’ve had, I think ZZ’s going to break it. I keep saying 15 hours.”

94KX will also be there during the concert as part of its 40th anniversary celebration. The rest of the winery’s summer series includes Lover Boy and Blue Oyster Colt June 9, Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson July 14, George Thorogood and The Destroyers August 11, and the Led Zeppelin tribute band, “Get the Led Out” September 8. More information at spyglassridgewinery.com.