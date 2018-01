SUNBURY – Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury is reopening their shelter Saturday and Sunday nights. Pastor Richard Fangmann say it’s a warm place to stay, sleep and enjoy a meal. They are opening their doors Saturday at 8 pm, and Sunday night at 8 pm.

Fangmann says anyone who wishes to spend the night must be there by midnight. The shelter will not be open Friday night, but for Saturday and Sunday nights. The church is located at Fifth and Market Street in Sunbury.