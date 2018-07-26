Young Artist Theatre Project performs ‘The Crucible’

DANVILLE – One of America’s darkest moments, the Salem witch trials, will be brought to life this weekend. The Young Artists’ Theatre Project of Danville will be bringing ‘The Crucible’ to the stage on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 with both shows starting at 7 p.m. The performance will be held at The Jane DeLong Memorial Hall. Courtney Hugo, director of the play, along with actors Jacob and Allison Rousu, joined WKOK Sunrise to discuss their roles in the production.

Jacob, portraying John Proctor, shared his thoughts about the play, “Aside from like the difficulty of memorizing everything and comprehending everything, it’s kind of some of the best writing that American literature has ever seen. So, interpreting that has just been a joy.”

Allison, portraying Susanna Walcott, talked about what it’s like to work with the other members of the cast, “I personally find that acting is just a way that really brings people together, both like within the cast and within the audience. Because everybody in that cast, acting is one of their passions, and it’s just amazing to be associated with a group of people like that.”

For tickets and more information, you can contact the Jane DeLong Memorial Hall at 570-989-0848 or learn more at www.riverstagetheatre.org/yatp. Hear more at WKOK.com.