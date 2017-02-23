You may be at risk for heart disease and not even know it

SUNBURY– What steps can you take to prevent heart disease? Petra Lynch, an Interventional Cardiologist at Evangelical Community Hospital was recently on WKOK Sunrise to talk about heart attack symptoms, risk factors, and what you can do to make your heart stronger after a heart episode. Dr. Lynch recommends anyone with an increased risk of heart disease watch their weight and eat heart healthy.

Dr. Lynch noted that the symptoms of a heart attack in men and women differ, ” Men you are very highly likely to get typicl chest pain which is like a pressure like sensation in the middle of your chest, that gets worse when you exert yourself and gets better when you rest. With women, sometimes the pain doesnt have to be located behind yourbreast bone. the pain can be just in your jaw, just in your neck, it could be on the right side of your arm, it could be in both of your arms, it could be in your belly, it could be in your back.”

What women might not know is that they are at a greater risk of having a heart attack if they experienced preeclampsia during pregnancy, says Lynch, “Preeclampsia is a condition where you have high blood pressure and protein in your urine during pregnancy. Preeclampsia makes your four fold more prone to develope high blood pressure later on, and then 20 years later your cardiovascular risk, your risk for having a heart attack doubles.”

Dr. Lynch recommends anyone with an increased risk of heart disease watch their weight and eat heart health. She says cutting out fast food is a good place to start, ” Fast foods are having a very increased risk of trans fats and they truly lead to heart disease. If most of us in this area could just avoid visiting fast food chains that would give us so much decrease risk of heart disease. ”

