You can support young artists in Danville this week

DANVILLE — “Avenue Q” will be hitting the stage in Danville at the end of thanks to the Young Artists’ Theater Project, which is a new entity under the RiverStage Community Theater umbrella.

Director John Brady and a host of others formed the project, with the support of Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, and former WKOK news director and RiverStage Theater board member Jennifer Wakeman. “Avenue Q: School Edition” is the project’s first show, and they are doing a few fundraising events this week.

Linda Hamati, is the Booster Chairperson for the Young Artist’s Theater Project, and she says they are relying solely on fundraising to put on this show, “This show entirely funded by donations and sponsorships, so this (this week’s fundraising events) is just one piece of that puzzle.”

**This Thursday at Lightstreet Hotel near Bloomsburg, between 6-8pm, if you get dinner and beverages and the project will be receiving 10% of all food sales, and all bar tips. There will also be live entertainment during the night.

**This Saturday from 5:30pm – 8:30pm, they will be selling baked goods, and popcorn at the Danville Heritage Festival Block Party that’s taking place in the Cole’s Hardware parking lot on Ferry Street. The cast of “Avenue Q: School Edition” will be performing songs from the show.

You can also donate at YATP’s GoFundMe Page. We have that link at WKOK.com. www.gofundme.com/young-artists-theatre-project

The performances of “Avenue Q – School Edition” will be held at the Danville Middle School, Friday July 28, and Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm, and Sunday July, 30 2:30pm. Tickets are $15 ($8 for students) and can be purchased at ShowTix4U.com or by phone (570)204-6572. (Christopher Elio)