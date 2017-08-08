You can help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with donated school supplies

SUNBURY – You may be wondering why you see all these some school buses around The Valley already. No, school hasn’t started early, but the preparation for the upcoming school year has and with that comes a program called “Stuff the Bus.”

“Stuff the Bus” is a joint effort between Pinpoint Federal Credit Union and the community to raise money or gather supplies for kids in The Valley. Until August 19, you can bring school supplies to a location where you see one of the “Stuff the Bus” small cardboard school buses, or you can make a monetary donation to help purchase supplies for local school kids.

Paulette McGinnis is a member relations representative at Pinpoint FCU, “We are community service oriented, and the more that we can do for our community the better off we feel; like it’s our responsibility. We are member owned, member driven, not for profit, but for service.”

Elizabeth Anderson is a guidance counselor from the Milton Area School District, she how this project helps the students even though the school has supplies already, “It’s nice to have the extra things. Their own markers, their own crayons, their own scissors; the school certainly supplies that but that stays at school.”

If you’d like to help, you can participate by donating school supplies to one of the many businesses that will be having school buses in their parking lots, or you can make a monetary donation by mailing it to Pinpoint FCU, Attn “Stuff the Bus,” 603 Center St, Milton PA 17847.

Anyone who donates money to “Stuff the Bus,” will be entered into a drawing for a Visa gift card.

For a complete list of participating businesses and supplies they are asking for, go to WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)