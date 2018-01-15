YMCA to unveil new locker rooms

SUNBURY—The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Sunbury branch has completed its locker room renovation project and is ready to celebrate. The YMCA is holding a ribbon cutting to unveil the new locker rooms this Wednesday at 4:30 pm.

The project included a total remodeling of the men’s and women’s locker rooms and showers that includes the addition of central air and heat.

The YMCA funded the $700,000 project through a capital campaign and a generous contribution from the estate of Robert Mertz. Out of the half a million dollar donation, $300,000 dollars went to the locker room renovation project.