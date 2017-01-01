YMCA offering diabetes prevention program in 2017

SUNBURY – Adults at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes can take part in an upcoming program at the Sunbury YMCA. Beginning in January, the Y is offering a Diabetes Prevention Program starting in January.

Sunbury Branch executive director Wayne Stump was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise where he explained the year-long program, “It’s a program to help adults that are at risking of developing Type 2 diabetes. It helps them maintain a healthy lifestyle, eating healthier, increasing their physical activity, and helping lose a modest amount of weight. They go through a program that runs about 25 sessions long, in a small classroom setting, and it’s done with a lifestyle coach.”

Stump talked about what topics some of the sessions would cover, “Anything ranging from healthy eating, to ways to stay motivated, to eating to prevent diabetes, and how to eat holidays, vacations, and special events. We are all faced with those and everyone has their New Year resolutions.”

Health and Wellness Director, Israel Pelt, is one of the lifestyle coaches. He says, contrary to popular belief, this is not an exercise program, “It’s not really an exercise program which is what a lot of people. It’s more of an understanding what you need to do to change your lifestyle. Increasing your physical activity is part of it, but really it’s about what you need to do to be healthier in general.”

The cost of the Diabetes Prevention Program is $429. In order to take part in the program, you must be recommended by a doctor and be 18 years or older. To learn more about the program, you can visit the YMCA’s website at www.gsvymca.org. Wayne Stump and Israel Pelt were recent guests on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to their full interview on www.wkok.com. (Alex Reichenbach)