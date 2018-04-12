YMCA Express opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA officially opens their YMCA Express in Lewisburg today. The purpose of the Lewisburg Y is to serve as a bridge facility until the new Y is complete at the former Walmart store.

Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the GSVYMCA said they are excited about the official grand opening today, and then in the months ahead, a lot to look forward to, “We are really excited about the wellness center here. We have a lot of great equipment and our instructors are excellent. We have group exercise classes that would appeal to almost anyone; we also have cycling classes and silver sneakers.”

She said you can visit the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Lewisburg YMCA Express today to sample some of the programs they will be offering in Lewisburg. They will be prizes today at the event. She says one important program will child care while parents use the fitness facilities, “We are offering babysitting, and we call it child watch. While members are there exercising they can take advantage of someone to watch over their children play games, it’s a room with games, books, and activities that they can do while their parents exercise.”

She said the Y Express is temporary, while fundraising is underway for the new YMCA in Lewisburg…that will feature an indoor competitive pool and warm water therapy pool, a full-size gymnasium, health and wellness center, teen and senior program center, as well as a full-day child care center. Find out more information at gsvymca.org.