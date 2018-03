HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HERE: Wrestling and Basketball results

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A First Round

Lourdes Regional 71, Greenwood 33

Millville 59, Lincoln Leadership 40

PIAA Class 4A First Round

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 60, Danville 45

Middletown 66, Montoursville 57

Valley View 64, Mifflinburg 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 2A First Round

Old Forge 48, South Williamsport 35

Southern Columbia 45, Northwest Area 34

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Holy Redeemer 44, Hughesville 34

Loyalsock 53, Camp Hill Trinity 48

Mount Carmel 52, Notre Dame Green Pond 26

WRESTLING

One Double A Valley wrestler is headed to the finals in Hershey. Steve Williams has our report:

Meantime, in Triple A, Steve Williams tells us about a Shikellamy senior wrestler: