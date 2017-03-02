Would you like to honor a hometown hero?

SUNBURY – Volunteer firefighters and other first responders will be honored in Sunbury this year—when Sunbury Revitalization Inc. puts up their Hometown Heroes banners. As they have for several years, the banners will honor military veterans, but this year they are including Northumberland County’s volunteer firefighters and police officers.

The banners will honor the individual with a photo, branch of service and hometown. To qualify for a banner, the honoree must have ties to Northumberland County, past or present, or friends and family who reside in the area. The banners line the light standards in downtown Sunbury, and along Front Street.

From now through April 10th, SRI is accepting sponsorships for the banners. For more information or to become a sponsor, go to sunburyrevitalization.org or visit the office at 249 Market Street, Sunbury, PA 17802. (Christopher Elio)