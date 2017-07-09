Working meeting to discuss Danville’s flood resilience

DANVILLE—A working meeting to discuss Montour County’s Emergency Management Agency flood resiliency will be held next week in Danville. SEDA-COG and the emergency management agency will be holding a working group meeting, Wednesday July 12 at 1pm. The goal of the meeting is to educate residents and open a forum to brainstorm and react to preparedness.

If you are interested in being part of this working group call 570-275-3091 to discuss this initiative and your interest in the process. There are only 20 spots available in order to facilitate productive discussion.