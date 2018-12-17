Worker trapped in Pittsburgh: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/17/18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a worker became trapped under a concrete wall in Pittsburgh. KDKA-TV reports first responders were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Police say two men were working on the side of a home when a 3 to 4-foot (1-meter) concrete block wall collapsed around them. One man was able to escape, but the other man became trapped upright with the wall leaning against him. First responders helped free the second man, and he has been hospitalized with minor bruising.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing a life sentence without possibility of parole following his conviction in a road rage shooting in broad daylight at an eastern Pennsylvania intersection last year. Jurors in Lehigh County deliberated less than an hour Friday before convicting 37-year-old Curtis Nathan Thomas of first-degree murder and fleeing police. The judge convicted him separately of firearms charges.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Dimmig said 32-year-old Charles Hughes was gunned down “senselessly” in an Allentown street in November 2017 following a confrontation at a stop sign. He cited an account by a witness that the shooter said “I got something for you,” saying that proved the defendant’s intent to kill. Public defender Mark Merdinger argued that witnesses hadn’t positively identified his client and also cited discrepancies in their accounts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing the government to the brink of a partial shutdown, the White House is insisting that Congress provide $5 billion to build a border wall despite lawmaker resistance from both parties.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump is holding to his position of doing whatever it takes to build a wall, even if it means a shutdown.

Trump said last week he would be “proud” to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise. But the president doesn’t have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to support funding for the wall at that level. Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will close at midnight Friday.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — “Justice.” It means different things to different people. And for Merriam-Webster, one of the definitions for “justice” — is that it’s the 2018 word of the year. Editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski says the word experienced specific spikes in lookups on the company’s website for much of the year. Among the dictionary’s runners-up this year are “maverick,” which spiked after the death of Sen. John McCain, and “respect,” which did the same after Aretha Franklin died.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Children who frequent a Vatican pediatric dispensary have given Pope Francis a birthday cake, a day before he turns 82. Francis joked with them Sunday, saying he hoped “such a big cake doesn’t give indigestion” and blew out a candle atop the treat decorated in the Vatican’s yellow-and-white official colors. He said children are good at teaching grown-ups to be humble, to better understand life and people.

Francis said: “The proud, the arrogant, can’t understand life because they’re incapable of lowering themselves.”

As if to make his point, Francis declined to sit on an upholstered chair, opting to perch on the Vatican auditorium’s stage steps. The charity dispensary, with the help of doctors, nurses and other volunteers, assists some 400 children, many of them from immigrant families, and their mothers.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine has shut down a Facebook page detailing the potential dangers of marijuana use in response to a satirical page launched by pro-pot critics. State Center for Disease Control spokeswoman Emily Spencer tells Maine Public that Maine took the page down out of concerns about consumer confusion, misinformation and message dilution. She said Maine asked Facebook to review the satire page for compliance with standards.

Maine launched the online awareness campaign earlier this fall, with a budget over $300,000. A related website remains active. Critics called Maine’s page “prohibition propaganda” at a time when marijuana is legal for medical and recreational uses in Maine. Marijuana advocate Paul McCarrier, who says he wasn’t involved in the satire site, says Maine’s response demonstrates the ineffectiveness of the original campaign.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movie audiences continue to marvel at comic book superheroes — and the latest from the Marvel stable has landed at number-one on the current box office list. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” finished first in its debut weekend.

Spider-Verse is leading a field of new releases being rolled out for the holidays. “Into the Spider-Verse” took in $35.4 million in its first weekend, recouping about a-third of its production budget. Finishing second is “The Mule,” followed by “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” ”Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Mortal Engines.”

BANGKOK (AP) — The Philippines’ Catriona Gray is the new Miss Universe. She was crowned today in a competition in Bangkok. Gray beat contestants from 93 other countries — and triggered a huge celebration in her homeland. Gray wore a sparkling red dress she says was inspired by a volcano in the Philippines.

It was also inspired by a dream. Gray says when she was a teen, her mom dreamt she’d win Miss Universe in a red dress. She says they cried together when the dream was realized. The first runner-up is Tamaryn Green of South Africa and the third-place finisher is Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela.

DETROIT (AP) — A 12-year-old Michigan boy’s heartwarming gesture for his deceased best friend is getting both recognition — and help. Recently, The Detroit News ran a story about Kaleb Klakulak, who’d been best buds with Kenneth “K.J.” Gross since second grade. K.J. died in May from leukemia. After seeing their finances drained because of medical treatments, the family couldn’t afford a headstone.

And that’s when Kaleb went to work — literally. He has been working odd jobs to raise money for a gravestone for K.J. After reading about Kaleb’s efforts, a funeral home director decided to donate the headstone. David Techner says the story touched his heart — and he decided to follow the young man’s lead. Kaleb says he is “glad.”.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz and passed for 270 yards, and Wendell Smallwood rushed for two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a gritty victory over the Rams, who lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s tenure. After Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott missed a field goal with 1:08 left, Jared Goff couldn’t connect with Josh Reynolds on a pass to the goal line. This game, and all of the Eagles games, are on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie running back Jaylen Samuels ran for a career-high 142 yards and made a critical third-down reception in the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak by holding off Tom Brady and the Patriots 17-10. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as Pittsburgh remained in front of Baltimore in the AFC North. The Patriots (9-5) missed a chance to clinch their 10th straight AFC East title. This game was, and all of the Steelers games, are on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 144 Atlanta 127

Final Philadelphia 128 Cleveland 105

Final Indiana 110 N-Y Knicks 99

Final Washington 128 L.A. Lakers 110

Final Sacramento 120 Dallas 113

Final Miami 102 New Orleans 96

Final Denver 95 Toronto 86

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Vegas 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Carolina 3 Arizona 0

Final Calgary 7 St. Louis 2

Final Buffalo 4 Boston 2

Final OT Winnipeg 5 Tampa Bay 4

Final San Jose 7 Chicago 3

Final Vancouver 4 Edmonton 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 17 N-Y Giants 0

Final Baltimore 20 Tampa Bay 12

Final Chicago 24 Green Bay 17

Final Buffalo 14 Detroit 13

Final Minnesota 41 Miami 17

Final Cincinnati 30 Oakland 16

Final Atlanta 40 Arizona 14

Final Indianapolis 23 Dallas 0

Final Washington 16 Jacksonville 13

Final OT San Francisco 26 Seattle 23

Final Pittsburgh 17 New England 10

Final Philadelphia 30 L.A. Rams 23

New Orleans at Carolina 8:15 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9) Michigan St. 104 Green Bay 83

Final (24) Houston 68 Saint Louis 64

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Utah at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 17 N-Y Giants 0

Final Baltimore 20 Tampa Bay 12

Final Chicago 24 Green Bay 17

Final Buffalo 14 Detroit 13

Final Minnesota 41 Miami 17

Final Cincinnati 30 Oakland 16

Final Atlanta 40 Arizona 14

Final Indianapolis 23 Dallas 0

Final Washington 16 Jacksonville 13

Final OT San Francisco 26 Seattle 23

Final Pittsburgh 17 New England 10

Final Philadelphia 30 L.A. Rams 23

New Orleans at Carolina 8:15 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SE Missouri at (10) Florida St. 7:00 p.m.

(20) Arizona St. at Vanderbilt 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.