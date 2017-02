SUNBURY — A former manager at a Subway restaurant has been charged with stealing close to $20,000 over a one month period. 38-year-old Christopher Hare of Sunbury was charged with theft by failure to make deposits, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Ben Apfelbaum on Tuesday. Police say Hare put the deposits in his backpack while working as a manager at the Subway in Northumberland in 2016. (Ali Stevens)