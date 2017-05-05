Work on Part 3 of CSVT to get underway

MONTOURSVILLE– More work will get underway soon on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thru-Way Project. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe announced this week that construction of the third phase of the project is set to begin and should be completed by 2019.

This phase will be for the construction of the Route 15 interchange, just south of Winfield. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company of New Enterprise is the prime contractor on this portion of the project.

Work also continues on the first two phases of the roadwork, including the river bridge connecting Route 147 and Route 15 and the earthwork and structures north of the bridge on the Northumberland County side of the Susquehanna River. (Chad Hershberger)