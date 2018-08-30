Work on new health center at old Sears starts this fall

HUMMELS WHARF – Work on a new health center that will go in the old Sears store in the Susquehanna Valley Mall will begin soon. The Daily Item reports work begins this fall on the new Family Practice Center inside the old Sears.

The paper says the new health center will include a medical emergency room and wellness clinic. A 24-hour Clinical Decision Unit will also be included, where patients not requiring “high-end” hospital or longterm care can be evaluated and treated.

The entire space is expected be around 106,000 square-feet. The health center is also still working out details to partner with a health system to deliver care. Family Practice Center CEO Al Lagerman tells the paper the aim is to open the new health center in two years.