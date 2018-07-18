Work on I-80 in Columbia County Thursday night

BUCKHORN – More road work continues on I-80 heading out of the Valley Thursday night. PennDOT tells us a resurfacing project on I-80 continues in Columbia County. The right lane of I-80 east will be closed at mile marker 234 between the Lightstreet and Buckhorn exits. Crews will be placing rock on slopes there. Work will be performed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Work is part of a project of other portions of I-80 in Columbia and Luzerne Counties. The entire project is expected to be completed in early October.