Work on Duke Street project continues this week

NORTHUMBERLAND – As the Duke Street project continues, another public meeting is coming up this week. It will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Front Street Station in Northumberland. The project contractor will be in attendance to provide an update on the 2018 construction schedule. Residents will be able to ask questions and view project displays.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the Duke Street project in Northumberland and there could be some delays. PennDOT says overhead utility work will be done on Duke, Front, and Water Streets this week. Gas line relocation work will be conducted on Duke and Front Streets as well. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers or lane shifts. You’ll want to allow yourself extra time if driving through those parts of Northumberland. (Matt Catrillo)