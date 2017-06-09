Work on Duke Street continues next week

NORTHUMBERLAND – In Northumberland, PennDOT work on Duke Street ramps up next week. The work includes tree trimming and removal along with demolition of a home at the intersection of King and Water Streets. There will also be utility work on Duke Street next week. This work will be completed by June 23, and traffic will be controlled by flagging.

The Duke street project will then be shut down until July 9 for Pineknotter Days. Construction from 8th Street to 5th Street will begin on July 10, and there will be detours in place.

The majority of the construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2019 with a contract completion date of June 2020.