Work continues this coming week on Route 147

MILTON – Work continues this coming week on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. There will be lane closures on Route 147 north of Ridge Road.

Traffic will be shifted to the southbound shoulder while widening is performed on the northbound side of the road. The contractor will begin work Monday morning and continue around the clock through Friday. Motorists should expect delays and plan their travels accordingly.

No work will be performed during weekends. The river bridge portion of the project continues with work on the piers on the west side of the river.