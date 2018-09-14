Work almost back on track after Route 15 beam collapse

SHAMOKIN DAM – After last month’s beam collapse, work at the CSVT site on Route 15 at Winfield is almost back on schedule.

PennDOT’s Ted Deptula provided that update during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee Meeting, “The damages to the bridge, which included replacing two beams, have been nearly completed now, and the contractor is closer to being back on schedule. He’ll be working extra hours to get back on schedule to complete the project on time.”

Deptula says the collapse didn’t necessarily delay completion of the entire project. He says only certain parts weren’t coordinated as well due to the crane collapse. Route 15 was closed for about two days, causing major traffic headaches in Sunbury and the Shamokin Dam areas. Deptula says the collapse remains under investigation.