Woman’s death ruled an accident

NATALIE – An unusual accidental tragedy claimed the life of a Mount Carmel woman over the weekend. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley completed an autopsy on 56-year-old Judith Permar Monday.

He says the woman died as a result of “blunt force trauma with or without hypothermia due to left arm entrapment.” The manner of her death is “accident.” Permar’s arm was stuck in a clothing donation bin after a step stool she was standing on collapsed. She was pronounced dead at the scene near Route 54 in Natalie, Mount Carmel Township.