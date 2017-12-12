Woman with disabilities seeks holiday joy for her child

By Rick Dandes

The Daily Item

MILTON — Having a disability and living on a fixed income while raising her 7-yearold child is the challenge faced by Corrine, a Milton resident.

A New Jersey transplant, Corrine and her daughter live in a second floor apartment in Milton. She isn’t working due to her disability, which includes clinically described depression.

Her main goal now is getting through the holiday season, and bringing joy to her daughter.

“I don’t have much,” she said. “What money comes to me is used for the basics, like housing costs, such as utilities, and food.” Corrine is on LIHEAP to help with the utility bills.

Even the suggestion that she might want something for herself for Christmas is not what she wants to entertain, or talk about.

“Really, everything is about getting my daughter something for Christmas,” she said. “She’s growing up so fast, she’s four feet tall already so yeah, I need to get her new clothes somehow.”

Besides clothes, “which she needs,” her daughter loves dolls (Barbie) and playing Minecraft, Corrine said.

Corrine also said that she hoped her story would somehow inspire people to donate to the fund.

“If my story can help someone, not just us, that would be great,” she said.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $75,000. Today’s total is $27,510.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.