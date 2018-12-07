NFF Family: Woman wishes for husband to be home for Christmas

By Kyra Smith-Cullen ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com

Tina Byers, 51, of Sunbury, does not have a long Christmas list this year.

“Having my husband home” would be the best thing she could get.

Her husband Daniel was injured in a car accident on Oct. 1 and is currently in rehab. Tina said he had been considered dead at the hospital.

“He pulled through. He’s tough, to have gone through that tragic accident,” she said. “Every breath he takes is a miracle.”

She said it’s been a difficult year, but the accident made things worse. Daniel has been in the hospital or in rehab since the accident and Tina is the sole provider.

“It was hard at first. It’s still hard,” she said. “He should be home in time for the holidays.”

This is Byers first time benefiting from the Needy Family Fund, which she heard about through the Salvation Army.

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

Brittany Baker, the cluster market leader with BB&T Bank, said the current total is approximately $6,000 ahead of pace from 2016 and $2,000 ahead of pace from 2017. It’s “good momentum,” she said.

More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.