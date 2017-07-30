Woman who caught on fire in hospital dies

WILLIAMSPORT—The woman who suffered burns over most of her body in a Williamsport Hospital has died from her injuries. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office says 66-year-old Val Cooper succumbed to her injuries at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center.

The incident happened July 25 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional Medical Center. The death has been ruled accidental. Authorities say Cooper died of complications of injuries after her clothing caught fire while she was on oxygen. Officials say she had a lighter.