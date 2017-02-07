Woman wanted in three counties found hiding in an attic in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP – A woman facing arrest warrants in Dauphin, Schuylkill and Snyder Counties was found hiding in an attic in Coal Township, Northumberland County. State police went to a home in the 1000 block of Weber Street on Wednesday to serve a warrant and after a search, found Michelle Spicer in the attic.

The woman reportedly gave police a false name when they found her. She was transported to the Snyder County Prison and is now also charged for giving false identification to law enforcement. She is facing theft by deception and bad check charges in three area counties. (Ali Stevens)