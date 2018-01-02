Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on Route 61

SHAMOKIN— A woman was trapped in her vehicle for about thirty minutes after a crash on Route 61 Tuesday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications says the single vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 61 near Shamokin Tuesday around 1:15pm.

They say the vehicle overturned after the women hit a tree near the Coal Township, Shamokin border. The woman was extricated and taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported with the accident. Route 61 was closed for about an hour outside of Shamokin.