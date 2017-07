BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – A Milton woman remains hospitalized after her SUV overturned in a crash Saturday. Injured was 23-year-old Kristina Reynolds. According to a nursing supervisor, Reynolds still listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center.

The vehicle flipped along Buffalo Road near Buffalo Creek Road, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. State police say Reynolds was found about 25 feet from the crash. Police were unsure if she was ejected from the vehicle.