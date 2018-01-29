 Woman seriously injured after Route 225 crash

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Herndon woman was seriously injured after a crash on Route 225 in Northumberland County Friday morning. Stonington state police say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. along Route 225 at its intersection with Amish School Road in Jackson Township.

Troopers say 74-year-old Lyndell Julio of Herndon was traveling north on Route 225 and 31-year-old Kenneth Witmer was driving a tractor trailer along Route 225 south. Police say Julio then turned left onto Amish School Road in front of Witmer. The truck hit the passenger side of Julio’s vehicle, causing her vehicle to strike a traffic sign.

Julio was taken to Geisinger for treatment of a serious injury. She was not wearing a seat belt. Witmer was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. (Matt Catrillo)