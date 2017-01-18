Woman killed in Route 54 crash is identified

MOUNT CARMEL — A woman from Wilkes Barre who was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon has been identified. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says 69-year-old Maryann Victor was killed in the crash on Route 54/901 in Mount Carmel Township.

Victor was reportedly speeding and lost control of her vehicle in snowy and icy conditions. The vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle driven by 60-year-old Richard Weik of Ephrata. Weik and his passenger, 54-year-old Linda Weik sustained minor injuries in the crash. (Ali Stevens)