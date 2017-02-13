Woman in serious condition after stabbing in Northumberland County

WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown woman is listed in serious condition at Geisinger Medical Center after she was attacked early Sunday morning. State police say 26-year-old Breanna Walburn was sleeping on a couch inside her home in Watsontown when 27-year-old Randy Beamer climbed on top of her and began stabbing her.

The woman was stabbed in the head and face. Beamer was arrested and arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl and sent to prison on $150,000 bail. State police say Walburn knew her attacker. (Ali Stevens)