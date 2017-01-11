Coroner identifies woman killed in Trevorton area fire

TREVOTON – The woman who died in a Northumberland County fire Tuesday morning has been identified. Northumberland County coroner James Keeley says 62-year-old Brenda Buckler died in the fire at 919 Sunshine Road in Zerbe Township.

The home is owned by George Stiely of Shamokin. Seven occupants of the house were able to escape safely. They were 39-year-old Crystal Weikel, 46-year-old David Weikel, 20-year-old Courtney Weikel, 23-year-old Matthew Smithey as well as three children ages 10, 8, and 6.

Kelley says Buckler died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity. State police say the fire originated in a first floor bedroom, but the cause is, as yet, undetermined. The damage is estimated at $150,000.