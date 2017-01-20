Woman hurt in a crash in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — A Milton woman was injured in an accident on Main Street in Watsontown Thursday afternoon. Watsontown police say 84-year-old Betty Kessler was riding in a vehicle with her husband, 81-year-old Allen Kessler of Milton, when he pulled out from a stop sign and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 17-year-old girl from Allenwood with three passengers. They were all evaluated on the scene and released to their parents. Betty Kessler was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment and then released. Allen Kessler was not hurt and was cited with a stop sign violation. (Ali Stevens)