Woman held against her will, man charged with strangulation

WEST BUFFALO TWP – A Union County man is being charged with multiple crimes stemming from an alleged violent attack on a woman last month. 42-year-old Michael Bloodsworth of the Mifflinburg area, is being charged with one strangulation count, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

They say he held the woman against her will in a house in West Buffalo Township, Union County, for a two-day period starting January 26. State police tell us they discovered the attack when they were responding to a 911 hang-up call coming from the home. Police say the woman was assaulted numerous times over the two-day stretch. Bloodsworth was taken into custody.