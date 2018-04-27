Woman found with meth lab

SNYDER COUNTY– A methamphetamine laboratory was found by Snyder County Children and Youth caseworkers and state police at a Jackson Township home. The Daily Item reports the incident occurred March 13 during a child welfare check on two children in the home. County employees and a state trooper found materials used in the “one-pot” method of making meth inside a room occupied by the homeowner’s daughter, 27-year-old Catrina Mordan, according to the paper.

Mordan is charged with two felonies of attempt to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. She was also given a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Mordan was arraigned before on-call District Justice Jeffrey Mensch and is now in Snyder County prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.