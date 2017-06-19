Woman found in downtown Sunbury van has been identified

SUNBURY – The woman found dead in a van on Market Street Thursday afternoon has been identified as 56-year-old Robin Lesher. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley released the information Monday afternoon and said the cause of death is pending a toxicology report to be released at a later date.

Kelley said she had lived in Northumberland for a time, but did not have a last known address. Police and the county coroner say they are conducting a full investigation based on all of the circumstances and all of the available evidence, the case is not considered a criminal investigation and Lesher’s death is not considered suspicious.