NATALIE — An autopsy is being done today on a woman found dead in Natalie on Sunday morning. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley is doing the autopsy on 56-year-old Judith Permar.

He says the woman was found dead with her hand stuck in a clothing donation bin along Route 54. It is not clear how the woman died, but the woman’s arm was stuck in the opening to the donation bin. The death is not considered suspicious. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.