Woman critical after Snyder Co. crash

SNYDER COUNTY – A Perry County woman is in critical condition after a crash in Snyder County Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred on Route 204 around 2:30 p.m. in Jackson Township.

Troopers say 26-year-old Brittany Donnelly of Liverpool was traveling south on Route 204, when she traveled off the shoulder and struck a ditch. After impact with the ditch, Donnelly’s car became airborne then hit a tree. She was taken to Geisinger where she remains in critical condition. (Matt Catrillo)