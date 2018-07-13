Woman critical after Routes 11/15 crash

PORT TREVORTON – A Mount Pleasant Mills woman is in critical condition after a crash on Routes 11/15 Wednesday. Troopers say the crash occurred around 1:30p.m. Wednesday. State police say 36-year-old David Gillman of Ohio was turning off Routes 11/15 in Chapman Township when a car rear-ended his tractor-trailer.

Police say the driver of the car, 67-year-old William Stubbs, and his passenger, 62-year-old Luann Stubbs, were both taken to Geisinger for treatment of their injuries. Luann remains in critical condition according to hospital officials and there is no condition available for William. Gillman was not injured.