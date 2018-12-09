Home
Woman critical after I-80 crash

WKOK Staff | December 9, 2018 |

 

UNION COUNTY – A Cambria County woman is in critical condition after a crash on I-80 Thursday. Milton state police say the crash occurred at 6 a.m. on I-80 west around milemarker 200 in Union County. Milton troopers say 64-year-old Prakash Potluri of Altoona was traveling in the right lane of I-80 west, when he rear-ended another vehicle driven by 69-year-old Allan Brown of Florida. Potluri then lost control of his vehicle, spun around and went across both lanes of I-80.

 

72-year-old Maria Ignacio of Cambria County was in Potluri’s vehicle at the time and was seriously hurt. She was taken to Geisinger where a nursing supervisor says she’s listed in critical condition. Potluri was also taken to Geisinger, but has since been treated and released. Brown was not injured.

 

