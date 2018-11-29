UPDATE: Woman cited after dog attack against man and 12-year-old girl responds

WATSONTOWN – The Watsontown woman cited by police after her dogs bit a 35-year-old man and the clothing of a 12-year-old girl has responded to her citations. 27-year-old Britny Swartz told WKOK she’s very sorry for what has happened and would never purposely have her dogs unsecured and unvaccinated.

Swartz says the license and vaccinations lapse were oversights and her animals and property are well maintained and secure. She goes on to explain she has small children and has never seen any aggression from her dogs towards them or anybody, and she and her fiancé are unsure how the dogs got out.

The incident, which occurred afternoon, has left Ms. Swartz and her fiancé very shaken and apologetic. Swartz says she is thankful for the great job the Watsontown Police did in not only capturing their dogs, but using tasers on them to subdue them and not their guns.

Swartz was cited with two counts each of failing to have her dog’s license, failure to vaccinate against rabies, and failing to properly secure dogs.