MCCLURE — A McClure woman has been charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child. State police say 28-year-old Amy Lynn McKee was involved in an accident on Route 522 in Beaver Township on October 23rd, while under the influence.

At the time of the accident, her three children were in the backseat of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Charges against McKee were filed this week in district court. (Ali Stevens)