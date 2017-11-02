Woman charged after false report of rape

MILTON– A Shickshinny woman is being charged for falsely reporting rape to police. The Milton state police say 34-year-old Jessica Burger reported she was raped in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County October 14.

Burger provided a signed, written statement alleging she was a victim of a rape. After further investigation it was found that the sexual contact was consensual. Burger later said she reported it as rape because she was angry at the alleged perpetrator. Charges have been filed to the District Magistrate Wednesday morning.