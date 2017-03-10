Woman arrested after threatening to kill a Watsontown police officer

WATSONTOWN – A woman from New Jersey was arrested Friday morning in Watsontown after police say she threatened to kill an officer. Police were called to a restaurant on Main Street after receiving a complaint about an intoxicated female who had just left.

When they confronted the woman, she was allegedly uncooperative with police, refused their commands, tried to walk away several times and yelled obscenities. After a brief struggle, the woman was taken into custody and told police multiple times she was law enforcement and couldn’t be arrested. Police found a badge and ID indicating the woman was 45-year-old Kerry Asbury of New Jersey and was a Department of Banking and Insurance Investigator.

Asbury tried to flee on foot and threatened to kill a Watsontown Police Officer. She was charged with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Asbury was sent to the Mifflin County Prison on $15,000 cash bail after being arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl. (Ali Stevens)