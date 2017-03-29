Woman arrested after shots fired near Capitol

WASHINGTON — (CBS) A woman drove a vehicle into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, police said.

D.C. Metro Police told CBS News there was a call reporting shots fired at 9:30 a.m. on Independence Avenue near the Botanic Gardens.

Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki described the woman as an “erratic and aggressive driver.” As police attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn and fled, nearly striking officers and striking at least one other vehicle, Malecki said. A brief pursuit followed before the woman was stopped.

Malecki said shots were fired “during the attempt to arrest the suspect,” but she declined to say how many shots were fired or to elaborate further. No one was injured.