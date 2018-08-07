Woman arrested after leaving child in a car

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY– A woman is jailed after leaving her daughter in a vehicle in June. Milton state police say the incident occurred June 1, sometime between 7 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on North Street in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

Troopers say 25-year-old Tonia Sones, whose address is not being disclosed, left her juvenile daughter unattended in a vehicle. The child was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for initial treatment. The child was then flown to Geisinger for more extensive treatment.

Sones faces many charges, including three felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Sones was arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl and bail was set at $250,000. Sones was unable to post bail and was remanded to Centre County Prison