Woman accused of arson in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin woman faces charges of arson after allegedly trying to burn down a house while people were inside.

The Daily Item reports 35-year-old Precious Griffin was arrested after police interviewed her following the incident August 12. According to the paper, police say the incident took place after an assault over $10 worth of marijuanna.

Griffin admitted to trying to burn the house down because she was upset the man who lived inside the house had slapped her.

Griffin is being charged with five felony counts of arson, one felony count of risking a catastrophe and other misdemeanor charges. Griffin is in Centre County Prison on a probation violation.