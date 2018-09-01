Wolf wants letting priest sex abuse victims sue: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/1/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says he’s against a proposal to compensate victims of child sexual abuse by priests through a church-run fund, saying lawmakers instead should amend state law to let victims sue over decades-old events. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday changes to the state’s statute of limitations and other proposals in a recent grand jury report “would deliver what victims deserve,” but a fund outside the court system wouldn’t.

Wolf says the Legislature should pass reforms proposed in the jury’s 900-page report issued earlier this month. The jury concluded hundreds of “predator priests” sexually abused at least 1,000 children going back seven decades. Earlier this week, the top-ranking Republican in the state Senate floated the idea of a church-established victim fund, and some church officials have reacted positively.

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say a substance that has sickened more than two dozen corrections employees in the past month and led to an ongoing statewide prison lockdown is believed to be a clear, odorless chemical known as synthetic marijuana. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Thursday the liquefied drug, also known as K2, is thought to be coming into facilities soaked into the paper of letters or books. Inmates then eat or smoke it. Synthetic marijuana refers to a class of chemicals that trigger responses in the brain receptors that also respond to the active ingredient in marijuana.

Wetzel told reporters at an unrelated event in Lawrenceville about the investigative findings hours before at least five more workers at two prisons required hospital treatment after falling ill. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sue McNaughton said three workers at Somerset State Prison reported feeling sick Thursday night after catching inmates smoking something. Two others later became sick at Greene State Prison. Similar incidents have also occurred in recent weeks at the Albion, Benner, Rockview, Camp Hill, Houtzdale, Fayette and Mercer state prisons, and at the Butler County Prison.

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — A band of unusually heavy rain Friday afternoon over a swath of southcentral Pennsylvania closed roads and stranded vehicles on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Parts of York, Lebanon and Lancaster counties were drenched with about 5 inches of rain over several hours, and some rain gauges recorded more than 9 inches, said Eric Horst, meteorology instructor and director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

The thunderstorms closed a portion of Interstate 283 near Mount Joy. Several miles of Route 462 and Route 30, which connect eastern York and western Lancaster counties, also were shut down near Wrightsville. York and Lancaster officials said there were multiple water rescues.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of attempted murder for opening fire on two Pennsylvania state troopers during a traffic stop last fall was sentenced Friday to up to 110 years in prison. Daniel Clary, 22, shot and critically wounded 13-year veteran Cpl. Seth Kelly, who was helping another trooper arrest Clary in Northampton County. Clary had been pulled over for speeding and failed field sobriety tests.

A judge sentenced Clary to 55 ½ to 110 years in state prison. Kelly, who was shot four times and nearly bled to death, spending 12 days in a medically-induced coma, confronted his assailant in court. “If you would have cooperated … and not taken the law into your own hands, none of this would have happened,” Kelly told Clary. “I pray you never get released from prison.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The Village Voice, the Pulitzer Prize-winning alternative weekly known for its muckraking investigations, exhaustive arts criticism, naughty personal ads and neurosis-laden cartoons, is going out of business after 63 years. Its publisher, Peter Barbey, announced Friday that the paper is ceasing publication altogether because of financial problems, a year after it stopped circulating in print and went to digital-only. “Today is kind of a sucky day,” he told staff members.

Eight of the Voice’s 18 remaining staffers were laid off. Others stayed behind to digitize its print archive so that future generations can read it. News editor Neil deMause said staffers were more saddened than shocked by the news. The Voice was the country’s first alternative newsweekly, founded in Greenwich Village in 1955 by a group that included writer Norman Mailer. It once had a weekly circulation of 250,000 copies and was home to some of New York’s best investigative journalists and music writers.

DETROIT (AP) — Former presidents and preachers joined a parade of singers Friday in a hip-swaying, piano-pounding farewell to Aretha Franklin, remembering the Queen of Soul as a powerful force for musical and political change and a steadfast friend and family member. “Aretha’s singing challenged the dangling discords of hate and lies and racism and injustice,” the pastor William J. Barber II said. “Her singing was revelation and was revolution.”

In a send-off both grand and personal, a celebrity lineup of mourners filled the same Detroit church that hosted Rosa Parks’ funeral and offered prayers, songs and dozens of tributes. Guests included former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson.

Robinson, the Motown great, remembered first hearing Franklin play piano when he was just 8, and he remained close to her for the rest of her life. They talked for hours at a time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study predicts that a warmer world likely means more and hungrier insects chomping on crops and less food on dinner plates. Insects now consume about 10 percent of the globe’s food, but the researchers say that will increase to 15 to 20 percent by the end of the century if climate change isn’t stopped.

The study looked at the damage bugs could do as temperatures rise. It found that many of them will increase in number at key times for crops. The hotter weather will also speed up their metabolism so they’ll eat more. The study is in Thursday’s journal Science.

It’s another busy sports day on WKOK. We start the day with the season opener for Penn State football as the Nittany Lions host Appalachian State at 3:30 on WKOK and WKOK.com. Coverage begins with the Tailgate Show at 2 p.m. That’s followed by our Phillies coverage as the Phils continue their weekend series against the Cubs. Coverage begins at 6:30, first pitch at 7:05 on WKOK.

Friday’s High School Football Scores By The Associated Press

Altoona 38, Williamsport 0

Berwick 38, Pittston Area 0

Bloomsburg 39, Mifflinburg 0

Blue Mountain 35, Midd-West 0

Central Columbia 20, Shikellamy 0 – This game was on 1070AM WKOK and WKOK.com

Juniata Valley 38, Mount Union 20

Lewisburg 55, Central Mountain 7 – This game was on 100.9 The Valley

Line Mountain 14, Susquenita 6

Loyalsock 41, Danville 40

Milton 20, Warrior Run 14

Montoursville 42, Hughesville 0

Muncy 48, Cowanesque Valley 14

North Schuylkill 36, Shamokin 15

Pine Grove 48, Millersburg 8

Selinsgrove 31, Jersey Shore 10 – This game was on 107.3 Eagle 107

Southern Columbia 41, Mount Carmel 7

Tri-Valley 20, Juniata 13

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Toronto 6 Miami 5 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 7 Detroit 5 Final Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 0 Final Minnesota 10 Texas 7 Final Chi White Sox 6 Boston 1 Final L-A Angels 3 Houston 0 Final Kansas City 9 Baltimore 2 Final Oakland 7 Seattle 5 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Milwaukee 4 Washington 1 Final Philadelphia 2 Chi Cubs 1, 10 Innings Final Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta 2 Final St. Louis 12 Cincinnati 5 Final L-A Dodgers 3 Arizona 2 Final San Diego 7 Colorado 0 Final San Francisco 7 N-Y Mets 0 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Atlanta 81 Washington 76 Final Phoenix 86 Seattle 66 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Toronto at Miami 7:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit at N-Y Yankees 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland 7:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Houston 7:10 p.m. Boston at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at Texas 8:05 p.m. Seattle at Oakland 9:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE N-Y Mets at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis 7:15 p.m. Colorado at San Diego 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m. ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Kansas City at Seattle 4:00 p.m.

