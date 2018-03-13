Wolf wants gifts banned, suspend own pay for no budget: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor wants to ban gifts to all elected state officials and to suspend pay for himself, lawmakers and their top aides when they have not fully enacted a budget by the annual deadline. Gov. Tom Wolf, a first-term Democrat seeking re-election, will outline a government reform proposal on Monday that also includes better campaign finance disclosure and a requirement that lawmakers provide receipts when seeking reimbursement for expenses.

Wolf stopped the practice of accepting gifts among people under his authority when he took office three years ago, but that does not apply to state legislators and other elected state officials. The governor wants limits on political campaign contributions and disclosure of donations made by people seeking government contracts.

Budget negotiations between Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature have been agonizing for the past three years, with none being completed on time and two of the three years wrapping up months late. Wolf, a wealthy businessman, donates his salary to charity. His new proposal would freeze pay until a complete budget is passed. Wolf also wants public officials to make public the source and type of any outside income, and the total amount.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have announced pleas in a ring that they said made millions renting out fraudulently obtained Pennsylvania license plates. Fifty-one-year-old Rafael Levi of Brooklyn, New York, entered open guilty pleas Friday to three dozen counts in Dauphin County. Authorities said the people who rented the Pennsylvania plates — which were packaged with fraudulent insurance paperwork —used the anonymity to evade traffic tickets, parking fines and highway tolls.

The attorney general’s office said eight other people also entered pleas, and Levi, the ringleader, also pleaded guilty on behalf of nine businesses. Levi was charged in April 2017 with hundreds of counts. Defense attorney Geoffrey McInroy said Monday his client had accepted responsibility, as evidenced by not only the pleas but his plan to pay restitution that would probably top $1 million.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that could have parents footing the bill if their child bullies another kid at school. State Rep. Frank Burns’ bill gives parents three strikes. The first time a child bullies someone, the school is required to inform his or her parents how the school handled the situation.

Parents would have to take a class on bullying and attend a bullying resolution conference the second time. The third time, parents would receive a court citation and pay up to a $500 fine. In a statement issued Monday, the Democrat says bullying can lead to physical assaults and suicide. He says holding students, parents and officials accountable “is the only way to put an end to this scourge.”

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Republican Maine House candidate has used Twitter to attack two students who survived a shooting at a Florida high school, calling one of them a “skinhead lesbian” and the other a “bald-faced liar.” Leslie Gibson is the only declared candidate for the 57th District and told the Sun Journal it was “not appropriate to single out the Parkland students.” But he says he stands firm in his defense of “our constitutional rights.”

He says he served in the military and took an oath “to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.” A Democratic organizer in Greene says, “That sort of stupidity really turns people off.” Organizer Pat Fogg says she wishes she knew someone who could jump into the race. The newspaper says Gibson has since made his Twitter account private.

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Geographic acknowledged on Monday that it covered the world through a racist lens for generations, with its magazine portrayals of bare-breasted women and naive brown-skinned tribesmen as savage, unsophisticated and unintelligent. “We had to own our story to move beyond it,” editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg told The Associated Press in an interview about the yellow-bordered magazine’s April issue, which is devoted to race.

National Geographic first published its magazine in 1888. An investigation conducted last fall by University of Virginia photography historian John Edwin Mason showed that until the 1970s, it virtually ignored people of color in the United States who were not domestics or laborers, and it reinforced repeatedly the idea that people of color from foreign lands were “exotics, famously and frequently unclothed, happy hunters, noble savages_every type of cliché.” For example, in a 1916 article about Australia, the caption on a photo of two Aboriginal people read: “South Australian Blackfellows: These savages rank lowest in intelligence of all human beings.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling state and local officials to make sure they are providing crucial mental health and criminal history information to federal background check systems.

Sessions on Monday directed the FBI to identify localities that are not fully reporting information about arrests and mental health records to federal authorities. Such information could prevent someone from purchasing a gun if discovered during a background check.

Sessions told the FBI that people who can’t legally own guns shouldn’t be able to pass background checks “simply because information was not available to you.” Sessions in November ordered a review of the FBI’s background check system after the Air Force failed to report the criminal history of the gunman who slaughtered more than two dozen people at a Texas church.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sought by citizens, journalists and others more often last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new data. The calculations cover eight months under President Donald Trump, the first hints about how his administration complies with the Freedom of Information Act.

The surge of people who sought records but ended up empty-handed was driven by the government saying more than ever it could not find a single page of requested files and asserting in other cases that it would be illegal under U.S. laws to release the information. People who asked for records under the Freedom of Information Act received censored files or nothing in 78 percent of 823,222 requests, a record over the past decade. When it provided no records, the government said it could find no information related to the request in a little over half those cases.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin candidate for governor has posted an online campaign video that includes a brief passage showing her breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter. Former state Rep. Kelda Helen Roys appears in the video touting her efforts in the Legislature to pass legislation to ban the chemical bisphenol A from baby bottles and spill-proof cups. At one point during the video, her husband walks into the frame and hands her their infant daughter. Roys breastfeeds her daughter as she continues talking about the bill. The Democrat tells the Wisconsin State Journal it was an unscripted moment left in because she’s running as herself. As a legislator, Roys was an outspoken advocate for a woman’s right to breastfeed in public.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to provide legal protections for breastfeeding mothers is on its way to the Idaho governor’s desk for his signature. It’s designed to exempt breastfeeding mothers from Idaho’s indecent exposure law. Fifteen years ago, Idaho lawmakers killed a similar proposal over fears of women removing blouses and exposing their breasts in public spaces. Forty-nine states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location, but not Idaho. Meanwhile, officials say the measure simply exempts breastfeeding from indecent and obscenity laws, it does not make breastfeeding a right.

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two high school sweethearts in New Jersey returned to the high school hallway where they first met nearly three decades ago for their wedding over the weekend. Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol, who first met when they were freshmen at Clifton High School in 1989, were married Saturday at their old high school.

The ceremony was small with just family members, and officiated by Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi — who says he came out of retirement for this ceremony after retiring from wedding officiating a few years ago.

The couple says they dated briefly in high school, but went their separate ways before dating again in 2016.

Gash’s daughter, Lucy, says the wedding reminded her of romantic comedy movies she loves to watch.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kid Rock is getting a Hall of Fame induction. Not Rock Hall — WWE Hall. The WWE will induct Rock into the celebrity wing of its hall of fame on April 6 in New Orleans. Rock’s songs have been used as entrance music for several wrestlers as well as the theme music for several WWE pay-per-view events. Rock also has performed at WWE events. Others getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame are Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett and Hillbilly Jim.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a Billings family’s effort to overturn the state’s anti-polygamy law. Nathan Collier, who has been married to Vicki Collier since 2000, was denied when he applied for an application to legally marry Christine Collier in 2015. Nathan and Christine had a religious wedding ceremony in 2007, but Nathan said they did not sign a marriage license to avoid bigamy charges. The Colliers argued Montana’s anti-polygamy laws infringed upon their rights to cohabitate, intermingle finances and raise children together. The judge found no evidence that the law prevented any of those things.

