Wolf getting another $26.5 million in federal aid for opioid epidemic: AP PA headlines, features, scores/skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is getting another $26.5 million in federal aid to help fight the opioid addiction epidemic and says one focus will be to establish more medication-assisted treatment programs in rural areas. Secretary Jennifer Smith of Wolf’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs also said Wednesday that county agencies that get some of the money will be freer to use it on prevention programs. Smith says federal aid that the state distributed to county public health agencies last year was more heavily restricted for treatment programs. Wolf’s administration last year used federal aid to help set up four medication-assisted treatment programs through regional healthsystems. Smith says she expects the administration will try to establish three or four more regional programs, with a focus on rural areas.

LANCASTER (AP) – With three weeks until the primary election, a live TV debate Wednesday night between the three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November got tough quickly, as they clashed over their increasingly sharp-elbowed attack ads on TV. Early in the hour-long debate, Paul Mango, a retired health care systems consultant, rebuffed state Sen. Scott Wagner’s offer to stop mentioning each other in TV attack ads, as well as a panelist’s challenge to refrain from personal attacks on fellow candidates and keep the campaign “out of the gutter.” “I’m not attacking anyone’s character,” Mango responded to the panelist. “What I’m doing is revealing my opponent’s character, and those are two very different things.” To Wagner, he said, “I’ll run my campaign, senator, you can run your campaign.” Wagner, who also is president of York County-based waste hauler Penn Waste Inc. and is endorsed by the state Republican Party, countered that he is focusing on issues, although he has aired attack ads, too. Still, Wagner worked to rebuff Mango’s charge that he is no different from Wolf, pointing out that he was opposed to Wolf’s 2015 proposal for a multibillion-dollar tax increase to balance the budget and fix school-funding disparities. third candidate, commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, who has not aired any TV ads at all, swiftly attacked both Wagner and Mango. Their behavior in the primary, Ellsworth said, could mortally wound both of them in the effort beat Wolf in November.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The sexual assault case against Bill Cosby went to the jury Wednesday as his lawyers came under heavy criticism for what some called a blatant attempt to “victim-shame” the parade of women who have leveled accusations against the 80-year-old comedian. In the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, the panel of seven men and five women began weighing charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago. He says his encounter with former Temple University women’s basketball executive Andrea Constand was consensual. Trying to keep him out of prison, Cosby’s lawyers launched a withering attack on Constand and five other women who told the jury that the former TV star had drugged and assaulted them, too. Defense attorney Kathleen Bliss chastised Constand for “cavorting around with a married man old enough to be her grandfather.” She derided the other women as home-wreckers and suggested they made up their stories in a bid for money and fame. She questioned the “personal morality” of one accuser and called another, model Janice Dickinson, a “failed starlet” and “aged-out model” who “sounds as though she slept with every man on the planet.” And she slammed the #MeToo movement itself, calling Cosby its victim and likening it to a witch hunt or a lynching. Critics said the defense team went too far. “They’re playing on the same old myths that have been protecting perpetrators for centuries,” said Kristen Houser of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. She said the defense’s closing argument was filled with “rampant and ingrained” misconceptions about sexual assault and victim behavior.

READING, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl have been spared jail time in the pneumonia death of their daughter after vowing to seek medical care in the future for their other children.

Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Foster and 34-year-old Grace Foster were sentenced to five years’ probation on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment convictions in the November 2016 death of daughter Ella Grace in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care on religious grounds, but the Fosters told the Berks County judge Wednesday that since their trial they have realized that they were wrong. The defendants have been part of Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill says he believes a lot of important people are depending on him now that he’s out of prison. Mill is telling Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News in an interview being broadcast Wednesday that those are the people “going through the same thing I’m going through.” Mill’s lawyers spent months battling to get Mill freed on bail after he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for probation violations. They say he should never have been jailed.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Graduate student assistants at Penn State University have voted against forming a union. The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board tallied 1,438 votes against a union and 950 in favor of one. About 3,800 graduate assistants and trainees were eligible to cast ballots. The school said Tuesday that officials will continue to work with students to address areas of concern. Jerome Clarke, a leader of the group seeking representation, says the school “bullied and scared” students.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu on “The Simpsons” in the wake of criticism that it’s a stereotype. Azaria said on Tuesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that he hopes the Fox animated show makes a change, and he’s willing to step aside if necessary. Azaria said: “I’m perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that’s what ‘The Simpsons’ does.” He added: “It just feels like the right thing to do.” People of South Asian heritage have criticized the heavily accented Apu for reinforcing stereotypes they say lead to bullying and self-loathing. Azaria said it makes him sad if anyone was bullied because of Apu. He said he “wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character.”

MADRID (AP) — A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump. A journalist reporting on farming in northwestern Spain posted on Instagram a picture of Dolores Leis dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder, prompting thousands of responses. The 64-year-old has since been asked to comment on pressing U.S. policy and international issues — though she has shown more concern for a moth plague threatening her potato crops. “I say that it must be because of the color of the hair,” Leis told the La Voz de Galicia newspaper Tuesday. She is different to Trump on one issue though — she doesn’t use a mobile phone and has little interest in online chatter. Leis, who appears standing in the middle of her farming plot, her frowning face looking away from the camera and blond hair held by a diadem, has many fans now.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “A Quiet Place” is getting a sequel. Jim Gianopulos is the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. He says Wednesday that the studio is developing a follow-up to the buzzy John Krasinski-directed thriller that’s currently in theaters. “A Quiet Place” has earned over $135 million from North American theaters in just over three weeks. It cost a modest $17 million to produce. Speaking to an audience of theater owners and exhibitors at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, Gianopulos acknowledged that Paramount has had some difficult years at the box office. He says “A Quiet Place” is the first of what he hopes will be many future hits for the studio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals will meet in the playoffs for the 11th time when they clash in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Penguins have dominated their rivals in the postseason through the years, winning nine of the previous 10 meetings. Five times the Penguins have used the Capitals as a stepping stone on their way to the Stanley Cup. Washington is hoping this is the year they can offer the Penguins a little payback.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Saquon Barkley is the best player in this year’s draft. Yet he might not go in the first handful of picks Thursday night. Blame the desperation to find quarterbacks in great part for the possibility that the Penn State All-America running back could fall well below where his talent warrants.

UNDATED (AP) — Meeting three years in a row in the NHL playoffs has been a recipe for tension, pressure and hatred for decades. Players who have been through multiple series against the same opponent see few benefits other than familiarity. Former Edmonton defenseman Kevin Lowe says the checks are harder, the slashes worse. The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins face each other for a third consecutive season. Game 1 is Thursday night in Washington.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr hit a go-ahead three-run homer, Jake Arrieta outpitched Zack Greinke and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Arrieta allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. He pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth after walking in a run.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Osuna, called up from the minor to serve as an extra player for the second game of a doubleheader, hit a three-run homer to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-3 victory and a split with the Detroit Tigers. Major League Baseball rules allow teams to carry a 26th man in second games and the Pirates recalled the right-handed hitting Osuna from Triple-A Indianapolis to play right field against lefty Matthew Boyd. Osuna then opened the scoring with a shot to center field in the second inning.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have advanced to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are leading the charge for the Sixers. The dominant duo was strong again in front of rapper Meek Mill. Mill came to party with the Sixers hours after he was released from prison.

